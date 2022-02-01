NewsLocalCyprus hosts regional ministerial online meeting for President's climate change initiative

Cyprus hosts regional ministerial online meeting for President’s climate change initiative

An online meeting between Environment Ministers of countries taking part in a regional climate change initiative by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, will take place on Wednesday, February 2.

The meeting, hosted by Cyprus` Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Ministry aims to shape an action plan to deal with the impact of climate change in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East as well as to prepare a summit between the region`s leaders to ratify the action plan next Autumn, the Ministry has said in a press release.

Two international conferences on climate change in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, organised in Cyprus, have already taken place, during which the outcomes of the work by over 220 distinguished scientists in the region and the world were discussed.

“Following the submission of the outcomes and proposals by scientists as to how to deal with matters relating to climate change in our region, the scientific part of of this important initiative by the Republic`s President has in essence been completed,” the press release adds, noting that drafting the final action plan and its ratification by the leaders of participating states will follow.

