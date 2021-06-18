NewsLocalCyprus Health Minister informs President on his intention to step down

Cyprus Health Minister informs President on his intention to step down

Cyprus Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou conveyed his intention on Friday to leave the Ministry to President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades.

Ioannou made the remark when invited to comment on the possibility of him being removed in the framework of an imminent government reshuffle.

He said “I have already talked with the President and expressed my intention to step down”, when asked about it during a press conference of the Health Security Organisation on the occasion of second anniversary of the introduction of the General Health System.

“We have already had a discussion about it and are expecting to see who will undertake the Ministry so we can proceed with the rest”, the Minister added.

Asked if he knows who will replace him, Ioannou said he is not aware, adding “this is the President of the Republic’s decision”.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleDisneyland Paris reopens, but Mickey Mouse won’t give hugs
Next articleCOVID-19 situation in Cyprus quite good, positivity rate remains stable

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros