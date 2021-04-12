Cyprus has to comply with EU directive on “clean” vehicles in public transport

Cyprus needs to move fast in replacing high emission vehicles in public transport with “clean” ones so as to comply with an EU directive in effect as from August.

The Clean Vehicle Directive provides for a quota of low and zero emission buses and other public service vehicles.

A relevant bill has already been drafted in regard to vehicles under category M3 with a capacity of more than 22 passengers in addition to the driver.

As well as for vehicles under category M3 with a capacity of not more than 22 passengers in addition to the driver.

Trucks affected by the legislation must cover 10% of the purchased vehicles of this type between August 2, 2021 and December 31 2025.

From January 1, 2026 till December 31, 2030 the percentage should rise to 13%.

In addition, buses must reach 45% from August 2, 2021 till December 31, 2025 and from January 1, 2026 till December 31, 2030 the must reach 65%.