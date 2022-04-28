NewsLocalCyprus has sufficiency in wheat for at least three months

Cyprus has sufficiency in wheat for at least three months

Agriculture Minister Kostas Kadis said that Cyprus has enough wheat for human consumption for at least three months.

Within the framework of dealing with the problems emerging on the universal supply chain due to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine and with the imposition of international sanctions on Moscow, Kadis yesterday met with importers of wheat to discuss any problems emerging from the situation and ways to solve them.

He noted that “we can feel secure but we are monitoring the situation constantly.”

