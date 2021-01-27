News Local Cyprus has some 140 homeless today, this number could rise to over...

Cyprus has some 140 homeless today, this number could rise to over 750

Three to stand trial for alleged homeless scam case in Limassol

There are some 140 homeless people in Cyprus today but this number could rise to over 750 if asylum seekers now housed in hostels or other government-paid premises are added.

This is what humanitarian organizations and volunteers are warning, adding that the current homeless people are all foreign citizens who cannot stay at Pournara reception centre which is over-crowded.

There are currently 1,400 alylum seekers at Pournara which can only accommodate some 1,000 people.

Volunteers also told Philenews the decision to gradually empty hostels and other accommodation places provided by the government was taken last summer and that letters calling on affected parties to leave have already been sent out.

Most of those who are already homeless are mainly irregular migrants who had entered the Republic through the occupied areas or asylum seekers who have left Pournara center.

Volunteers also pointed out these foreigners rely on state aid for both their accommodation and food. And they wonder how they will be able to find accommodation when financial aid is not enough to cover rent. Not to mention that a number of landlords do not rent places to them because of prejudice or because the state aid does not come on time.

 

By Annie Charalambous
