Cyprus has received more than 2,500 Ukrainians after the Russian invasion, to whom he has offered all the facilities that it has been able to, Minister of the Interior, Nicos Nouris, said on Sunday.

Nouris reiterated the government`s will, apart from adopting the decisions taken by the EU, to help in any way it can the Ukrainian people, who are suffering.

In statements to the media, Nouris also said that the government and the people of Cyprus will make every possible effort to help the people of Ukraine, mainly as regards the humanitarian aspect, adding that Cypriots know how it is to be a refugee and the needs created by war.

He also once again denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(CNA)