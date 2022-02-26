Cyprus has not objected to any EU sanctions, including cutting Russia off SWIFT, Finance Minister says

Cypriot Minister of Finance Constantinos Pertrides in a post on Twitter points out that Cyprus has not objected to any EU sanctions, including cutting Russia off the international system for financial transactions SWIFT.

“EU Leaders responded to the unlawful Russian military actions in Ukraine with economic sanctions on Russia. In the name of EU unity and solidarity to Ukrainian people Cyprus has not objected to any EU sanctions including cutting Russia off Swift. Everything is on the table”, Petrides stresses in his post.

(CNA)