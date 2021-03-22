News Local Cyprus has low expectations from upcoming EU summit on bloc's relations with...

Cyprus has low expectations from upcoming EU summit on bloc’s relations with Turkey

Cyprus has very low expectations from the upcoming European Union summit which is to primarily focus on the bloc’s relations with Turkey, informed sources told Philenews.

Foreign Minister Nikos Christdoulies is already in Brussels for Monday’s meeting of the EU’s foreign minister preparing the ground for the leaders’ summit on March 25-26.

The leaders will discuss the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean based on a draft report by High Representative Josep Borrell on the conclusions of the European Council in December 2020.

EU-Turkey relations hit a new low in 2020 which with President Racep Erdoğan expanding illegal drilling explorations in the Eastern Mediterranean violating the EEZ of both Cyprus and Greece.

Ankara also encouraged migrants and refugees to cross the Greek border and had led an international boycott against French President Emmanuel Macron.

Borrell’s report will address these topics through a positive and a negative agenda with insiders saying a compromise solution is the goals.

And this despite calls by Nicosia an Athens for the bloc to take a hard stance on Ankara and for European leaders to stop the stick and carrot policy over Turkey.

Nicosia and Athens call on the EU to go a step further and impose harsh sanctions that would shake Turkey’s economy – but this seems an unlikely scenario this time around.

In the meantime, the leaders’ summit will now be held via video conference due to the increase in coronavirus infections across Europe.

This was announced on Sunday by European Council President Charles Michel who chairs EU summits.

A third wave of COVID-19 is increasing daily infections due to highly contagious coronavirus variants that are forcing governments to restrict lives again.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePartly cloudy on Monday, with thin dust in the air
Next articleParliament set to approve 211 new positions in wider public sector

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Social protection expenditure in Cyprus low compared to EU average

Annie Charalambous -
Social protection expenditure of the public and private sector in Cyprus in 2018 amounted to only 18.1% of GDP compared to the EU average...
Read more
Local

Covid-19 alarm at Papandreou air base in Paphos lifted

Annie Charalambous -
A coronavirus health alarm at the Andreas Papandreou air base in Paphos was lifted on Monday after all PCR tests on 26 people initially...
Read more
Local

Parliament set to approve 211 new positions in wider public sector

Annie Charalambous -
Parliament on Monday is expected to give the green light for 211 vacant positions in the wider public sector to be filled, Philenews reports. The...
Read more
Local

Partly cloudy on Monday, with thin dust in the air

Annie Charalambous -
Partly cloudy on Monday with possible light showers in the morning and thin dust in the air. Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, initially light...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros