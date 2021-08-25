Cyprus hands over 12% of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Turkish Cypriot community

NewsLocalCyprus hands over 12% of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Turkish Cypriot community

Twelve per cent of the doses of vaccines against COVID-19 which the Republic of Cyprus has received has been handed over to the Turkish Cypriot community via the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health.

As the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learnt from reliable sources, out of a total of 1,447,235 doses, 170,842  were given by August 13, 2021, to the Turkish Cypriot community, for the vaccination of Turkish Cypriots living in the Turkish occupied areas of the island, while 1,276,393  (88%) were kept for vaccination of residents in the government – controlled area of the Republic.

Moreover, following a decision taken by the Council of Ministers, on August 12, 60 Turkish Cypriot university students  were vaccinated at the State Fair vaccination centre, in Nicosia, with the first dose of the vaccine and 31 Turkish Cypriot university students with the second dose.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

