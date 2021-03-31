Cyprus hails Royal Caribbean International’s decision to call Limassol its homeport

Nicosia has welcomed the decision by Royal Caribbean International to position a ship in Cyprus this summer as part of gradual restart plans.

Savvas Perdios, deputy tourism minister for Cyprus, said on Tuesday: “We are delighted that Royal Caribbean will call Limassol its homeport for the first time ever.

“This has been an ambition of ours for many years, and we are thrilled that, finally, this dream has come to fruition,” he added.

The 2,702-passenger Jewel of the Seas will sail from Limassol from July 10 on seven-night cruises.

The ship will call at Athens and the Greek islands of Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.

Passengers will be required to have Covid vaccinations with those under the age of 18 needing negative test results.

Travellers must also meet the travel requirements of their home country and Cyprus.

The ship’s crew will also be vaccinated.

The new summer itineraries from Cyprus will open for bookings on April 7.