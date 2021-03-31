NewsLocalCyprus hails Royal Caribbean International's decision to call Limassol its homeport

Cyprus hails Royal Caribbean International’s decision to call Limassol its homeport

Nicosia has welcomed the decision by Royal Caribbean International to position a ship in Cyprus this summer as part of gradual restart plans.

Savvas Perdios, deputy tourism minister for Cyprus, said on Tuesday: “We are delighted that Royal Caribbean will call Limassol its homeport for the first time ever.

“This has been an ambition of ours for many years, and we are thrilled that, finally, this dream has come to fruition,” he added.

The 2,702-passenger Jewel of the Seas will sail from Limassol from July 10 on seven-night cruises.

The ship will call at Athens and the Greek islands of Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.

Passengers will be required to have Covid vaccinations with those under the age of 18 needing negative test results.

Travellers must also meet the travel requirements of their home country and Cyprus.

The ship’s crew will also be vaccinated.

The new summer itineraries from Cyprus will open for bookings on April 7.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCabinet meets to finalise new relaxations of covid measures as of Thursday
Next articleConcern over the two new covid infections of Nicosia General Hospital vaccinated staff

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros