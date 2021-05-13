NewsLocalCyprus had highest number of marriages relative to the population in EU...

Cyprus had highest number of marriages relative to the population in EU for 2019

The long-term trend in the European Union shows that the number of marriages is decreasing, while the number of divorces is increasing, according to data released today by Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

Since 1964, the marriage rate in the EU has declined from 8.0 per 1,000 persons in 1964 to 4.3 in 2019. At the same time, the divorce rate has more than doubled, increasing from 0.8 per 1,000 persons in 1964 to 1.8 in 2019.

In 2019, the EU countries with the highest number of marriages relative to the population were Cyprus (8.9 marriages per 1,000 persons), Lithuania (7.0), Latvia and Hungary (both 6.7), and Romania (6.6). These were followed by Slovakia (5.4), Denmark and Malta (5.3).

In contrast, the lowest marriage rates were around 3 marriages per 1,000 inhabitants, which were reported in Italy (3.1), Portugal and Slovenia (both 3.2), followed by France, Spain, Luxembourg (all 3.5)

In 2019, among EU Member States, the lowest number of divorces relative to the population was registered in Malta and Ireland (0.7 divorces per 1,000 persons), followed by Slovenia (1.2), Italy (1.4) and Croatia (1.5).

By contrast, the highest divorce rates were recorded in Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg (all 3.1 divorces per 1,000 persons), Cyprus (2.6) and Sweden (2.5).

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus parliament confirms its website was hit by cyber attack
Next articlePeople over 20 can have AstraZeneca vaccination at personal physicians

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros