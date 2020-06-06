Cyprus, Greece working together to promote tourism, says Perdios

Cyprus Deputy Minister of Tourism, Savvas Perdios, underlined that Cyprus and Greece send the message that they have successfully contained the COVID-19 pandemic, to tourists who wish to visit them.

In an interview with the Greek radio station “Praktoreio FM”, Perdios said that Greece and Cyprus closely collaborated to draw up the hygiene protocols for their tourist industry, as well as to attract visitors from different origins.

As regards the specific measures for the protection of tourists, Perdios stressed that the Republic of Cyprus has decided to cover the accommodation and healthcare costs for anyone who tests positive after traveling to Cyprus. “We have informed our partners that if someone tests positive in Cyprus, we will ensure everything”, Perdios said.

He also referred to the collaboration of Greece and Cyprus to attract tourists from distant markets, such as China, Korea, and Australia. As he said, the good connectivity between the two countries is very positive for achieving this goal. He added that the two countries are jointly promoting their tourist product abroad, with the organization of joint travels by bloggers and opinion-makers, based on economies of scale and reduced costs.

“This year represents an ideal opportunity for the visitors of Cyprus to enjoy the island with less overcrowding, and with high levels of hygiene,” Perdios concluded.

(CNA)