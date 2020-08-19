News Local Cyprus - Greece working closely towards wider regional collaboration and stability

Cyprus – Greece working closely towards wider regional collaboration and stability

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks next to Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Gyprus’ Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias spoke on Tuesday of the close cooperation of the two countries to lay the foundation for a greater collaboration in the region, bringing security and stability to it.

At a joint press conference in Nicosia following expanded contacts between delegations, Christodoulides said that “we consider that developments in the region will to a large extent affect the future of the EU-Turkish relations”, noting that “our approach in regards to EU-Turkish relations and the relations of the EU with any other state is a two-fold one, a carrot and stick approach where there can be cooperation wherever there is will towards this end, but also a substantive reaction when basic EU principles and values are violated.”

Dendias said they “discussed bilateral relations and our collaboration in the framework of a joint point of view we maintain and cultivate with countries of the area who share the same values and points of view as us. It is common knowledge that these collaborations contribute to maintaining peace and stability in our region.”

Speaking of Turkish provocative behaviour in the region, the Greek FM said its escalation “runs against the EU and should result in an escalation of the European reaction.”

He added this would be discussed at leadership level by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades at the MED7 Summit in Corsica and the extraordinary European Council Summit.

The aggressive behaviour, Dendias noted, “shows disdain at clear stances by the EU, the US and the countries of our region,” and he mentioned specifically the illegal Turkish activity within the Cyprus exclusive economic zone and the Greek continental shelf.

An insistence on illegal behaviour does not create fait accompli, he said, adding that Greece itself “has always been a proponent of dialogue”.

Cyprus’ Christodoulides spoke of the daily communication between the two foreign ministries, and the commitment of both towards creating conditions of security and stability in the area.

The initiatives both countries have undertaken look towards establishing the foundation for collaborations in the area without a priori exclusions, in order to turn the region into a model of collaboration between countries, he noted.

“We believe in and are truly working in this direction,” Christodoulides underlined, “since it is the only prospect that serves the interests of all countries long term.”

He also said that despite the negative developments in the area because of the behaviour of one country, and despite the volatile international conditions, diplomacy does not recognise irresolvable issues.

“Even if it is not obvious right now, this is temporary and what is needed is decisiveness, patience, persistence and very clear goals. If there is true commitment and will by all sides, dialogue can bring results,” he said, citing as examples Cyprus’ agreements with Israel, Egypt and Lebanon on maritime boundaries based on International Law and the Law of the Sea which it is prepared to work towards with the rest of its neighbouring countries.

(CNA/amna.gr)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleFighters and farmers step in to help Beirut after the blast

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus – Greece working closely towards wider regional collaboration and stability

Maria Bitar -
Gyprus' Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias spoke on Tuesday of the close cooperation of the two countries to...
Read more
World

Fighters and farmers step in to help Beirut after the blast

Annie Charalambous -
From former fighters repairing damaged buildings to rural women preparing meals, people from across Lebanon have stepped in to help businesses set up to...
Read more
Photos

USA – Second day of virtual 2020 Democratic Convention

Andreas Nicolaides -
A production staff member cleans the podium and microphone because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic after convention Co-Chair and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett...
Read more
Local

Motorcyclist, 25, in extremely serious condition after collision

Annie Charalambous -
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in extremely serious condition in Nicosia General Hospital after colliding with a car late on Tuesday at the junction of...
Read more
Local

Police fine 12 establishments, 9 persons for covid-related violations

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus police booked 12 establishments and nine individuals all across the island for violating coronavirus measures over the past 24 hours. A total of 839...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Motorcyclist, 25, in extremely serious condition after collision

Annie Charalambous -
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in extremely serious condition in Nicosia General Hospital after colliding with a car late on Tuesday at the junction of...
Read more
Local

Police fine 12 establishments, 9 persons for covid-related violations

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus police booked 12 establishments and nine individuals all across the island for violating coronavirus measures over the past 24 hours. A total of 839...
Read more
Local

Schools to open on September 7, combination of teaching under review

Annie Charalambous -
With schools in Cyprus due to to open on September 7, the Education Ministry in Cyprus is considering a combination of teaching with both...
Read more
Local

Flu vaccines in demand in Cyprus as Autumn approaches

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus health officials, in line with other European countries, plan an even greater push for flu vaccination this year to prevent hospitalisations and further strain...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros