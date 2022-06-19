NewsLocalCyprus-Greece sea ferry starts first trip

Cyprus-Greece sea ferry starts first trip

Daleela ferry is anchored at Limassol port, ready for its first trip to Greece. The people in charge of the Scandro naval company that has undertaken the ferry connection between Greece and Cyprus have been working hard in recent days to prepare everything for the first trip that will take place today.

The last trip between Greece and Cyprus had taken place 21 year ago with the ship Salamis Star so this first trip is a historic event. This achievement is mainly due to the efforts of Deputy Marine Minister Demetriades.

By gavriella
