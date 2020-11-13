News Local Cyprus, Greece, Israel condemn actions undermining regional peace

Cyprus, Greece, Israel condemn actions undermining regional peace

 

Cyprus, Greece and Israel have jointly condemned actions that do not comply with international law and undermine regional peace and stability.

“We stress that, in order to maintain peace and security in the region, good neighbourly relations and cooperation must prevail on the basis of International Law and respecting UNSC Resolutions,” a joint declaration said late on Thursday.

The declaration was issued at the end of strategic talks in Nicosia between the defence ministers of the three neighbouring countries.

“We also stress our will to intensify our defence cooperation, including examining collaboration in a 3+1 format with countries with a keen interest for defence and security developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, such as the USA,” it added.

Cyprus’ Charalambos Petrides and his Greek and Israeli counterparts, Nikos Panagiotopoloulos and Beni Gantz, respectively, agreed to hold the next Trilateral Defence Ministers meeting in Israel next year.

In the ten-point declaration, the three Defence Ministers also noted that their countries were determined to further enhance a robust, ambitious and strategic partnership in the domains of defence and security. 

This partnership aims to foster regional cooperation and partnership and jointly address common challenges and threats.

“Our shared values, the respect for international law and our commitment for a stable, secure and prosperous Eastern Mediterranean are core pillars of our partnership,” they said.

(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMainly fine in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon on Friday
Next articleGreece registered 3,316 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, new high

Top Stories

Local

Decree on travel ban to covid-stricken districts postponed due to inefficiency

Annie Charalambous -
A decree on a coronavirus-related travel ban to, from and between the districts of Limassol and Paphos was issued so late on Thursday that...
Read more
Photos

Typhoon Vamco aftermath in Philippines

Andreas Nicolaides -
A man carrying a child on his shoulders wades through a flooded street following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines, November 12, 2020.
Read more
World

Joe Biden cements victory by flipping Arizona

Annie Charalambous -
President-elect Joe Biden cemented his electoral victory by capturing the battleground state of Arizona late on Thursday, but the transition to his administration remains...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 52.45 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 52.45 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,289,498​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Greece registered 3,316 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, new high

Annie Charalambous -
Greece has reported 3,316 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally since its first infection surfaced in February, according to health authorities data released...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Decree on travel ban to covid-stricken districts postponed due to inefficiency

Annie Charalambous -
A decree on a coronavirus-related travel ban to, from and between the districts of Limassol and Paphos was issued so late on Thursday that...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon on Friday

Annie Charalambous -
Friday will be mainly fine in the morning turning partly cloudy in the afternoon, according to the Mediterranean island's Meteorology Service. Winds will be light...
Read more
Local

185 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday; one death

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of a male patient of COVID-19, 86 years old, with bad pre-existing medical condition who was being treated...
Read more
Local

Limassol and Paphos schools ready for distance education, Minister says

gavriella -
Minister of Education Prodromos Prodromou gave on Thursday a press conference in which he gave detailed information about the government`s additional measures announced on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros