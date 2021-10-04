Cyprus, Greece, France and Italy take part in ‘Evnomia’ aeronautical exercise

An aeronautical exercise entitled “Evnomia-2-2021” takes place between October 4 and 7 in the maritime area west and south of Cyprus.

The exercise will include a big range of nautical and aerial exercises and search and rescue scenarios, a Defence Ministry press release says.

“This four-party initiative constitutes a concrete proof of the common understanding of the four European states as part of a de-escalation policy which aims to enhance security and stability in the broader region and to guarantee freedom of navigation,” the press release says.

It indicates a collective intention and commitment for the implementation of UN Convention on the the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and common international law as well as maintaining stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, the press release concludes.