Insider Business Cyprus-Greece electricity interconnection through Crete ready by December 2023

Cyprus-Greece electricity interconnection through Crete ready by December 2023

EuroAsia Interconnector ready to end row with Greece over electricity project

 

EuroAsia Interconnector, the official Project Developer of the European Project of Common Interest (PCI 3.10 Israel Cyprus Greece-Crete) warmly thanks the governments of Cyprus and Greece for their full political support.

The official Project Developer has submitted to the ‘Connecting Europe Facility’ (CEF) for the implementation of the interconnection of Cyprus with Greece through Crete by December 2023.

EuroAsia Interconnector expresses particular gratitude to the President of the Republic of Cyprus and the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, as well as the two competent ministers, Greece’s Energy and Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and Cyprus Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis, for their full coordination and support to the electricity interconnection which ends the energy isolation of Cyprus, the last energy isolated European Union Member State.

EuroAsia Interconnector remains committed to the timely implementation of the 1208 km subsea electricity interconnection that links the electricity grids of Israel, Cyprus and Greece through Crete by December 2023.

The EuroAsia Interconnector, as a leading European Project of Common Interest, is eligible for funding from the European Union’s ‘Connecting Europe Facility’ (CEF) financing resource of €8.7 bln.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleFamagusta area traffic police confiscate 24 motorbikes

Top Stories

Business

Cyprus-Greece electricity interconnection through Crete ready by December 2023

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  EuroAsia Interconnector, the official Project Developer of the European Project of Common Interest (PCI 3.10 Israel Cyprus Greece-Crete) warmly thanks the governments of Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Famagusta area traffic police confiscate 24 motorbikes

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police have announced that traffic police in the Famagusta area have in the past two weeks carried out coordinated campaigns during which 24 motorbikes...
Read more
Local

Police cybercrime arm warn of spike in Man in the Middle scams

Josephine Koumettou -
The police's cybercrime office said on Friday that there is an increase in reported Man in the Middle scams, a type of email fraud,...
Read more
World

Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump’s Minneapolis tweet for ‘glorifying violence’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Twitter hid a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday and accused him of breaking its rules by "glorifying violence", after he tweeted that...
Read more
Local

Health protocols in place as agrotourism readies to welcome guests

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Agrotourism units are implementing the government's health protocols and will be offering  incentives to generate business among local residents, Evi Panayiotou, an official at...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more
Local Food

Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Read more
Local Food

Easy seafood pasta with white wine sauce

Angelica Azadyants -
Ingredients: 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, chopped 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream 1/3 cup white wine 300g spaghetti, roughly broken 300-400g of...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

8 international companies bid to oversee largest energy project in Cyprus

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (ETYFA) has announced that eight proposals were submitted in the tender submission stage to select the Owner’s Engineer team...
Read more
Business

Cabinet approves EastMed pipeline agreement

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cabinet on Thursday approved the ratifying law for the intergovernmental agreement of the EastMed pipeline, a gas pipeline project connecting the gas reserves of...
Read more
Business

Economic sentiment deteriorates significantly in May

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    In May 2020, economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorated further as the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI-CypERC) decreased by 4.1 points compared with April 2020, due...
Read more
Business

Limassol company disinfects PASYKAF premises as part of CSR initiative

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    As part of Hygeia Disinfecting Services corporate social responsibility strategy to support the community in the fight against COVID-19, the company disinfected the 250...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros