NewsLocalCyprus, Greece and Israel begin naming extreme weather systems

Cyprus, Greece and Israel begin naming extreme weather systems

Cyprus, Greece and Israel will begin naming extreme weather systems that will affect the Eastern Mediterranean region from October 2021 to September 2022, a press release said Thursday.

The process will be launched on 1 October, 2021, in the framework of the Trilateral Cooperation of the three countries.

“The aim of this action is to raise public awareness through the media and to assist the national emergency services in reporting on severe weather events that may be accompanied by multiple effects, thus ensuring the protection of human lives and property”, said the press release circulated by the Press and Information Office.

The names that will be used in alphabetical order have been selected jointly by the Meteorological Services and reflect each country’s idiom.

The names selected for the period 2021-22 are: Athina, Ballos, Carmel, Diomedes, Elpis, Filippos, Genesis, Helios, Irit, Kalypso, Lavi, Meliti, Nikias, Ora, Paris, Raphael, Semeli, Thomas, Urania, Vion, Xenios, Yasmin, Zefyros.

By gavriella
Previous articleEuropean Commission holds ceremony for Kormakitis Centre for Cooperation
Next articleStrong reactions by the fishing of a shark in Larnaca

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros