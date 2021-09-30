Cyprus, Greece and Israel begin naming extreme weather systems

Cyprus, Greece and Israel will begin naming extreme weather systems that will affect the Eastern Mediterranean region from October 2021 to September 2022, a press release said Thursday.

The process will be launched on 1 October, 2021, in the framework of the Trilateral Cooperation of the three countries.

“The aim of this action is to raise public awareness through the media and to assist the national emergency services in reporting on severe weather events that may be accompanied by multiple effects, thus ensuring the protection of human lives and property”, said the press release circulated by the Press and Information Office.

The names that will be used in alphabetical order have been selected jointly by the Meteorological Services and reflect each country’s idiom.

The names selected for the period 2021-22 are: Athina, Ballos, Carmel, Diomedes, Elpis, Filippos, Genesis, Helios, Irit, Kalypso, Lavi, Meliti, Nikias, Ora, Paris, Raphael, Semeli, Thomas, Urania, Vion, Xenios, Yasmin, Zefyros.