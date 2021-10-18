Cyprus, Greece and Egypt trilateral summit in Athens on Tuesday

Developments regarding the Cyprus problem, cooperation in the field of energy, regional developments and a review of the trilateral cooperation Cyprus-Greece-Egypt will take place on Tuesday during summit of the three countries in Athens.

President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi will participate in the summit.

A presidency statement also said that the three leaders will chair delegations that will review the course of the trilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen it.

They will also discuss issues pertaining to immigration, common actions to handle COVID-19 and climate change repercussions, energy issues including the electrical interconnection and transfer of natural gas as well as issues concerning the Diaspora and EU-Egypt’s relations.

During the meeting, memorandums of cooperation in electrical interconnection and issues regarding the Diaspora will be signed.

The latter will establish a common framework for action with programmes to further coordinate Diaspora organisations in important decision-making centres overseas.

Also participating at the meeting will be Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Natasa Pilides, Government Spokesperson Marios Pelecanos, Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou, Cyprus’ Ambassador in Athens Kyriakos Kenevezos, the Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Kornelios Korneliou and other officials.

A round table discussion will also take place on the sidelines of the trilateral meeting with the participation of representatives from energy companies and maritime companies to discuss transportation of LNG.