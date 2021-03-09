News Local Cyprus government welcomes Borrell’s request to upgrade EU role in settelement talks

Cyprus government welcomes Borrell’s request to upgrade EU role in settelement talks

Upgrading the role of the EU in settlement talks can be crucial, says Cyprus government and welcomes relevant remarks, made by Josep Borrell, the Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Commission Vice-President.

An announcement by the Presidency of the Republic notes that Government Spokesman Kyriakos Koushos stated that the government deems yesterday’s written statement by Borrell as very important. The High Representative highlighted the European dimension of the Cyprus problem and the need to take into account, during the resolution process, both the EU acquis and the ability of the European Union to take decisions without any hindrance, he added.

“Upgrading the role of the EU at this critical juncture may prove crucial, as our country is and will continue to be, after a solution, an EU member, with all that this entails. That is why we welcome the request of the European Commissioner to upgrade the role of the EU, and from an observer to fully participate in negotiations the soonest possible,” Koushos said.

Koushos further highlighted the position expressed by Borrell, concerning the interconnection of the Cyprus problem with the broader EU-Turkey relations. This position has a particular weight, ahead of the European Council, taking place later in March, where the framework of EU-Turkey relations is up for discussion, the Government Spokesman continued, while noting both the possibility of sanctions against Turkey, as well as the so-called positive agenda.

He noted, finally, that EU involvement in the process may prove beneficial for the entire Cypriot people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, by safeguarding that EU principles and values will provide a guarantee for implementing the solution.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, ended inconclusively. The UN Secretary-General invited all parties involved to attend an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue in Geneva, Switzerland, from 27 to 29 April 2021.

By gavriella
Previous articleStudent in Larnaca watching lessons from class’s window
Next articleWhere to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 10 March

Top Stories

World

One in three women subjected to physical or sexual violence – WHO

gavriella -
Nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, a pervasive practice that has been exacerbated during...
Read more
Local

Complaints about sexual harassment skyrocket

gavriella -
Complaints about sexual harassment and abuse submitted to Maria Stylianou Lottides, Commissioner for Administration and Human Rights, have skyrocketed after the several cases released...
Read more
Local

Significant increase in concentration of coronavirus genetic fragments in Limassol’s waste water

gavriella -
Concentration of genetic fragments of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 records a statistically significant increase in Limassol’s urban waste water in the last few months, according...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 10 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Cyprus government welcomes Borrell’s request to upgrade EU role in settelement talks

gavriella -
Upgrading the role of the EU in settlement talks can be crucial, says Cyprus government and welcomes relevant remarks, made by Josep Borrell, the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Complaints about sexual harassment skyrocket

gavriella -
Complaints about sexual harassment and abuse submitted to Maria Stylianou Lottides, Commissioner for Administration and Human Rights, have skyrocketed after the several cases released...
Read more
Local

Significant increase in concentration of coronavirus genetic fragments in Limassol’s waste water

gavriella -
Concentration of genetic fragments of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 records a statistically significant increase in Limassol’s urban waste water in the last few months, according...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 10 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Student in Larnaca watching lessons from class’s window

gavriella -
  A photo circulating in social media presents a student of a Lyceum in Larnaca attending classes from the window. The student was not allowed...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros