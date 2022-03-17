Cyprus government portal gov.cy to operate by May at the latest, Deputy Minister says

Cyprus’ government web portal gov.cy will be operational in April or May at the latest providing to begin with 80 government services, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Police Kyriacos Kokkinos has said.

“Gov.cy, the flagship of our work is under construction and will be operational around April or May at the latest but this will be only the beginning,” Kokkinos said in statements following a meeting with the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (ETEK).

Kokkinos added that under the Deputy Ministry’s plan, the portal will be constantly and swiftly enriched with more government services. “The portal will begin with about 80 services and will be enriched gradually in a way that the state will be hosted in one monitor,” he said.

Recalling that the Covid-19 pandemic was a factor which boosted the use of technology, the Deputy Minister added “the lessons derived from making the most of technology, I believe, are a legacy to act swiftly for the country’s digital transformation.”

(CNA)