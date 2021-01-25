Cyprus government aims at gradual lifting of restrictive measures

The Cyprus government aims at the gradual lifting of restrictive measures against the spread of COVID-19 in the context of a concrete plan, with a view to maintain the epidemiological outlook of the county at a level that will not jeopardize public health, Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said in a written statement.

The statement was issued following a meeting of the advisory scientific committee on COVID-19 that took place on Monday at the Presidential Palace, under Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades.

Sentonas said that the President was briefed by the members of the committee on the current epidemiological outlook, after the implementation of stricter restrictive measures.

“The members of the scientific committee submitted their proposals with regard to the gradual lifting of the measures, the timetable for the relaxation of the measures, the effective surveillance of the hygiene protocols, as well as the testing programme,” he added.

Sentonas also said that the competent ministerial committee will look into the recommendations of the advisory scientific committee with a view to conclude the strategy for the gradual relaxation of the restrictive measures and the final decisions on the strategy for the relaxation of the measures will be taken by the Council of Ministers.

The meeting on Monday was attended among others by the Ministers of Health, Labour and Education.

(CNA)