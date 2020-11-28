Cyprus goes over 10 thousand covid cases, daily number remains over 200

Cyprus has gone over 10 thousand Covid-19 confirmed infections, after the Health ministry today announced 248 over the past 24 hours, 179 out of 6.590 PCR tests and 69 confirmed by PCR from initial rapid test results in previous days.

In addition, 104 people tested positive out of 7, 865 rapid antigen tests. These cases need to be confirmed through PCR.

The total number of covid-19 cases how now risen to 10,231.

The 248 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

65 through tracing (546 tests today)

59 through private initiative (1950 tests today)

18 from public hospital labs (312 tests today)

Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (207 tests today)

Four from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (1,289 tests today)

11 from checks to employees in Nicosia who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (775 tests today)

11 from checks to employees in Paphos, who are exempted from lockdown (623 tests today)

Three from checks amongst students/teachers (126 tests today)

Five from checks among migrants’ facilities (95 tests today)

One case from repatriates/passengers (494 tests today)

Out of 7,865 antigen rapid tests there were 104 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases Paphos 10 Limassol 4 Larnaca 22 Nicosia 42 Famagusta 18

One hundred and fourteen covid-19 patients are being treated in public hospital.

Sixty one are at the Famagusta General Hospital of which 4 in the increased care unit. 28 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital, of which 16 in the ICU, including four who are not intubated.

Seventeen patients are being treated at the Limassol General Hospital and 7 at the Makarion hospital.