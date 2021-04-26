Cyprus goes into two-week lockdown to try to reverse a spike in infections

Cyprus on Monday went into a two-week lockdown which also brings forward a night-time curfew to try to reverse a spike in infections of Covid-19. The new lockdown runs until May 9.

The Mediterranean island has seen a surge in infections over the last month, putting pressure on its healthcare system.

Since March 2020, Cyprus has recorded over 60,000 cases of COVID-19, and some 300 deaths.

A variant of the novel coronavirus first identified in Britain, which is at least 50% more contagious, is thought to be responsible for an increase in cases.

It was first identified in samples taken from persons who tested positive with the coronavirus in Cyprus in December 2020.

A night-time curfew starts at 2100, from 2300 at present, and runs until 0500 the next day.

People who do not have a permit to go to their place of employment will be allowed outdoors only once a day.

Authorities will make an exception for May 1, allowing limited numbers to attend Orthodox Easter Mass services.

Throughout the Holy week which starts on Monday, church liturgies in the run-up to Easter are closed to the public.

Businesses including hairdressers, gyms, theatres and cafes will have to shut, along with retail businesses with the exception of food and beverage or essential services.