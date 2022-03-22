Cyprus’ geographical position makes food, raw material supply more difficult

Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis has informed his EU counterparts about Cyprus’ difficulties as regards the supply of food and raw materials due to its geographical location.

He made particular reference to the unfavourable conditions livestock farmers are confronted with.

The EU’s Ministers for Agriculture on Monday discussed the current situation in the agricultural market as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during the Agriculture and Fisheries Council held in Brussels.

The views and suggestions submitted during the meeting will be discussed on the working group level within the week.

And the relevant working group is expected to finalise a list of possible support measures for the agricultural sector for member states to implement.

During the discussion on food security in the EU, Kadis said that rising production costs have a direct impact on the agriculture and livestock sectors, and stressed that there is a need for concrete support measures.

He added that these challenges must be tackled in a spirit of solidarity between member states through a unified response so that the viability of agriculture or the livestock sector is not jeopardised in any member state.