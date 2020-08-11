News Local Cyprus, French, Israeli aeronautical exercises off Paphos

Cyprus, French, Israeli aeronautical exercises off Paphos

The Cyprus Army, in collaboration with the Staffs of France and Israel on Tuesday are conducting one-day-long aeronautical exercises off the coast of Paphos, according to Philenews.

Two Rafale fighter jets, a French Air Force transport aircraft and four Israeli Air Force helicopters are taking part.

The French aircraft are to stay at Andreas Papandreou military base in Paphos for some time since they are carrying out patrols in the eastern Mediterranean region, informed sources said.

The Israeli helicopters are due to return to their base late on Tuesday. Cyprus and Israel are planning a joint big aeronautical exercise in September.

 

 

 

 

 











By Annie Charalambous


