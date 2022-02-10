Cyprus-France aeronautical exercise ‘TALOS 2022’ to take place 14 February

Cyprus-France aeronautical exercise “TALOS 2022” will take place on Monday February 14, Cyprus Defence Ministry announced on Thursday.

According to the Defence Ministry, the exercise that was scheduled to take place on Friday, February 11, with the participation of jet fighters of the French air force has been postponed, and has been rescheduled to take place on Monday February 14.

As of today and until Sunday February 13 flights will be carried out in preparation of the exercise, it is added.

It is further noted that the training activities are taking place in the framework of the implementation of the programme of defence cooperation between Cyprus and France and will take place in parts of the land and airspace of the Republic of Cyprus.