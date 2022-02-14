Cyprus-France aeronautical exercise “TALOS 2022” takes place on Monday, according to a Defence Ministry announcement in Nicosia.

The exercise – with the participation of jet fighters of the French air force – had been scheduled to take place on February 11 but was postponed.

Last week, flights were carried out in preparation for the exercise which concerned a mock attack by fighter aircraft to test the capabilities of the national guard’s anti-aircraft systems.

The training activities are taking place in the framework of the implementation of the programme of defense cooperation between Cyprus and France.