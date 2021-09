Cyprus Forum is an independent, non-profit and ambitious conference, taking place for the first time in Cyprus, in association with Delphi Economic Forum.

The Cyprus Forum brings together local and foreign political leaders, prominent figures from the public and the private sector, the media, academia, and civic society to initiate dialogue, exchange ideas and find new and creative solutions to key public policy issues.

When Saturday, October 2 from 9am till 6pm

Where Nicosia Municipal Theatre