Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry announces chartered flight to bring Cypriots back from Lebanon (UPDATE)

Cyprus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is planning to charter a flight on Thursday for the immediate return of Cypriot citizens and people legally residing in the Republic of Cyprus from Lebanon.

All interested are called to register at www.connect2cy.gov.cy by 05/08/2020, 22.00 local time, if they haven’t done yet and declare that they want to return to Cyprus, or call 22801000 (09.00-1600).

Due to the ongoing situation in the country, passengers will not be required to register at www.cyprusflightpass.gov.cy or obtain a negative COVID-19 certificate beforehand, but will be checked upon arrival, the announcement concludes.

Source: CNA