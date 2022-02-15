Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry advises Cypriot citizens to leave Ukraine

Cyprus’s Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a Travel Advice on Tuesday, advising Cypriot citizens to leave Ukraine, due to the increased tension in the region.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry, citizens of the Republic of Cyprus, who permanently live and/or are temporarily anywhere in Ukraine are urged to leave the country while direct commercial flights are still operating. In case of escalated tension, airlines may differentiate or suspend their flight schedule to and from Ukraine, it is noted.

Cypriot citizens who regard their presence in the country as necessary, should provide their contact details, by registering on the online platform www.connect2cy.gov.cy or/and by communicating with the Embassy of the Republic in Kiev, as well as Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry.

Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Kyiv:

+380 44 499 6450/1 (09:00 – 17:00, Monday – Friday)

+380 97 504 9558 (mobile number for emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Address:

24 Bulvarno-Kudriavska St., Level 2, 01601, Kyiv, Ukraine

Cyprus` Foreign Ministry / Consular Affairs Department:

+357 22 651113 (08:30 – 15:00, Monday – Friday)

Cyprus` Foreign Ministry / Crisis Management Department:

+357 22 801000 / 651295 (08:30 – 15:00, Monday – Friday)

(CNA)