Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides steps down (1)

Cyprus’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides resigned Sunday from his position, amid discussions of a potential candidacy for the presidential elections in 2023.

Christodoulides said that he had submitted his resignation to the President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades, which was accepted.

At the same time, in statements at the Foreign Ministry, in Nicosia, Christodoulides expressed his interest for the 2023 presidential elections, pointing out that the time for decisions has not come yet. Early and long pre-election periods are counterproductive and no one benefits, he said, noting that he would proceed with an announcement after taking his final decisions.

Christodoulides will remain at his post until Tuesday, 11 January.

MORE LATER