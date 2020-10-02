News Local Cyprus' Foreign Minister calls for collective action to safeguard women's rights

Cyprus’ Foreign Minister calls for collective action to safeguard women’s rights

Cyprus` Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, called for concrete and collective actions, that will bring transformative change in safeguarding women`s rights.

Addressing on Thursday the High Level Meeting of the UN General Assembly on the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women “Accelerating the Realization of Gender Equality and the Empowerment of all Women and Girls” Christodoulides said that women’s rights are a priority for the government of Cyprus.

“We are determined to tackle the challenges and to address the implementation gaps” Minister Christodoulides said in a video message. To this effect, he went on, a number of National Action Plans have been adopted, new laws have been enacted and bodies promoting and ensuring equality have been established. “New policies have been formulated targeting all 12 critical areas of concern of the Beijing Platform for Action including combating violence against women, access to violence against women, access to employment, improved education and health” he said.

More specifically, the Foreign Minister said that Cyprus ratified the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence and is drafting a comprehensive legislation criminalising violence against women.

The country also implemented positive action measures in the area of employment and vocational training, and is finalising the first National Action Plan for the implementation of the Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, he went on.

With regard to Cyprus’ foreign policy, Christodoulides said that a framework of action dedicated to women’s rights has been put in place. “It is based on a holistic approach aimed at strengthening the collaboration with women’s rights organisations” he explained.

According to the Foreign Minister, Cyprus is actively broadening and deepening its actions at the international level, attaching greater importance to cooperation in its region for the substantial advancement of women’s rights.

“It’s high time to move from words to concrete, collective actions that will bring transformative change in safeguarding women`s rights.  It is the time for more solidarity, more cooperation and a greater commitment to justice, equality and the promotion of women’s rights. Today’s commemoration offers a great opportunity to reaffirm our strong support and commitment to the full and effective implementation of the Beijing Declaration as we move decisively ahead” he concluded.

(CNA)

By Josephine Koumettou
