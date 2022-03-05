Cyprus forbids mooring of five Russian navy ships this week due to Ukraine war

Even though Russia has signed an agreement with Cyprus to give its navy ships access to the Mediterranean country’s ports Nicosia this week forbade five of them from mooring because of the Ukrainian invasion.

This is what Philenews reported on Saturday, adding that diplomatic sources confirmed the Republic did not allow the mooring of the five ships with a scheduled visit to the port of Limassol.

These were frigates and support boats that would have moored for refueling purposes.

Because of Moscow’s invasion in Ukraine Cyprus – along with all other European Union countries – now have a ban on Russian ships entering the bloc’s ports. The move aims to tighten sea restrictions after a halt on air traffic.

The Foreign Ministry in Nicosia informed Russia with a note verbale that due to the bleak developments in Ukraine the agreement on the provision of facilities and a mooring permit is suspended.

This forced the Russian ships to look for another port for refueling, the report also said.