Cyprus FM, US counterpart Blinken also discuss Varosha proposal

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and his US counterpart Anthony Blinken have exchanged views on the Cyprus President’s latest Varosha proposal following recent efforts by the Turkish side to settle the ‘ghost’ town.

The proposal provides international flights to Turkish-held Tymbou airport in the breakaway north under UN supervision in exchange for the opening of the fenced-off town of Varosha – again under UN supervision.

Kasoulides and Blinken met in Washington DC on Tuesday afternoon with the Cypriot minister later twitting that the talks were “excellent”.

In a statement, the head of the US State Department said they were “so pleased by the relationship between the United States and Cyprus, I think the bilateral relationship is stronger than it’s ever been.”

Blinken also said that cooperation in a whole variety of areas, to include security but also to include science and technology will be strengthened further.

“We remain resolutely in support of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation, and we will continue to work in that direction,” he added.

Kasoulides’ twit also said that the meeting touched on clean energy and regional cooperation including 3+1 and other international challenges as well.