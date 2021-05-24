NewsLocalCyprus FM slams Belarusian’s hijacking of passenger plane, says Cypriot onboard is...

Cyprus FM slams Belarusian’s hijacking of passenger plane, says Cypriot onboard is fine

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides has slammed Belarusian’s hijacking on Sunday of a Ryanair passenger plane flying from Athens to Lithuania with an opposition-minded journalist onboard.

The Minister also said in a tweet on Monday that the one Cypriot citizen who was also onboard the flight is fine and in communication with Nicosia.

In addition, Christodoulides demanded the immediate release of arrested journalist Roman Protasevich.

Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force the plane to land in Minsk.

They then detained Protasevich drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.

 

By Annie Charalambous
