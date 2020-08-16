News Local Cyprus FM meets with US' Hale to review bilateral relations

Cyprus FM meets with US’ Hale to review bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is meeting just before 10 in the morning on Sunday with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale to review bilateral relations between the two countries.

Hale is stopping over at Larnaca Airport after a visit to devastated Lebanon.

During the meeting, the two officials will also review ways to further strengthen them, an official announcement in Nicosia said.

Christodoulides and Hale will also exchange views on the Cyprus issue, on current developments in the eastern Mediterranean and the situation in the wider Middle East region, it added.

By Annie Charalambous
