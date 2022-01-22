Cyprus FM Kasoulides calls counterparts in Jordan and in UAE

Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides had a telephone conversation with his counterpart in Jordan and that of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Foreign Ministry said in Twitter posts that Kasoulides had a cordial phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman Al Safadi during which the strength and resilience of the strategic relations of Cyprus and Jordan were reaffirmed.

Moreover the two Ministers discussed coordinated steps in bilateral and regional context with the aim of ensuring stability in the region, it added.

Referring to the the telephone call with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it noted that Kasoulides conveyed the unequivocal condemnation of Cyprus for the heinous terrorist attacks by Ansar Allah on AbuDhabi.

Moreover it is stressed that “Cyprus stands firmly in #solidarity with our strategic partner, the UAE, on acts that threaten regional stability.”

Moreover, Kasoulides had a meeting on Friday afternoon at the Foreign Ministry with the High Commissioner of India in Nicosia.

During the meeting, Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat and Kasoulides discussed and reviewed the status of the excellent bilateral relations for further cooperation.