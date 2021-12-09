NewsLocalCyprus FM gives Cypriot olive tree to International Olive Council in Madrid

Cyprus FM gives Cypriot olive tree to International Olive Council in Madrid

Olivetree
Olivetree

Cyprus Foreign Affairs Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, who is escorting Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades to Spain, visited on Thursday the seat of the International Olive Council, in Madrid, at the invitation of the Council’s Executive Director, Abdellatif Ghedira.

According to a presidency press release, a collection of olive trees from various member states of the organisation are planted in the courtyard of the Council’s seat. Since Cyprus’s olive tree was missing, the Foreign Minister handed over officially, during a special ceremony, a Cypriot olive tree, that will be planted in the Council`s courtyard.

Christodoulides, who was welcomed by the Executive Director of the Council, noted that the emblematic olive tree constitutes a link for all the Mediterranean countries and that the tradition of the olive tree production in Cyprus continues to be pivotal until today.

By gavriella
Previous articlePresident Anastasiades meets with King of Spain [VIDEO]
Next article635 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Thursday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros