Cyprus FM, French ambassador discuss issues of interest

The Cyprus problem, Eastern Mediterranean developments and the French EU Presidency were discussed during a meeting the French Ambassador had in Nicosia on Tuesday with Foreign  Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

Ambassador Salina Grenet-Catalano posted on her twitter account that she had a very productive meeting with the Minister, centered on the priorities of the French Presidency of the EU. That is, strategic autonomy, climate, digital, migrations, health and more.

“Shared vision of an ambitious agenda. We also discussed the latest developments in the EastMed and the Cyprus problem”, she also said in her post.

By Annie Charalambous
