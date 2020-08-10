Cyprus FM discusses EastMed developments with Greek – Egyptian counterparts

The Foreign Minister of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides discussed the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean with his counterparts from Greece and Egypt.
A message posted by the Foreign Ministry on Twitter says that Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides held telephone conversations with his counterparts Nikos Dendias from Greece, and Sameh Shoukry from Egypt concerning latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.
☎️ Foreign Minister @Christodulides held telephone conversations with his counterparts from #Greece🇬🇷 @NikosDendias and #Egypt🇪🇬 #SamehShoukry concerning latest developments in #EastMed. pic.twitter.com/S9HPANNVGX
— Cyprus MFA (@CyprusMFA) August 10, 2020