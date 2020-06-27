News Local Cyprus FM - British European Neighbourhood Minister discuss lifting tourism restriction

Cyprus FM – British European Neighbourhood Minister discuss lifting tourism restriction

Lifting coronavirus related restrictive measures in tourism and university tuition fees for EU students from 2021 onward were among the matters discussed between Cyprus Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides and British Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas Wendy Morton in a telephone conversation, on Saturday.

Christoulides and Morton discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, CNA sources have said.

Among other matters, they discussed the next steps forward on lifting restrictive measures on tourism and the UK government’s recent decision on tuition fees to be paid by students from EU member states at UK universities from 2021 onward.

The Minister of State for Universities Michelle Donellan said on June 23 that EU, other EEA and Swiss nationals will no longer be eligible for home fee status, undergraduate, postgraduate and advanced learner financial support from Student Finance England for courses starting in academic year 2021/22.

(CNA)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleMan seriously injured in Paphos labour accident
Next articleUK Cypriots call upon Foreign Secretary Raab to act against Turkey’s illegal drilling

Top Stories

Local

UK Cypriots call upon Foreign Secretary Raab to act against Turkey’s illegal drilling

Josephine Koumettou -
A number of UK Cypriots have written to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking for the British government’s support in stopping Turkey’s illegal activity in...
Read more
Local

Cyprus FM – British European Neighbourhood Minister discuss lifting tourism restriction

Josephine Koumettou -
Lifting coronavirus related restrictive measures in tourism and university tuition fees for EU students from 2021 onward were among the matters discussed between Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Man seriously injured in Paphos labour accident

Josephine Koumettou -
A serious labour accident has taken place on Saturday morning in Ayios Georgios in Peyia, philenews reports. According to preliminary information, a worker at a...
Read more
Local

Paphos Municipality and Medochemie install ‘Recyclefish’ at Municipal Baths

Josephine Koumettou -
The Paphos Municipality in collaboration with pharmaceuticals company Medochemie has installed a fish-shaped structure at the Municipal Baths beach to combat the pollution of...
Read more
World

UK ditches quarantine for arrivals from low COVID-19 risk countries

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain will ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries it deems to be lower risk for COVID-19 , the government said...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

UK Cypriots call upon Foreign Secretary Raab to act against Turkey’s illegal drilling

Josephine Koumettou -
A number of UK Cypriots have written to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking for the British government’s support in stopping Turkey’s illegal activity in...
Read more
Local

Man seriously injured in Paphos labour accident

Josephine Koumettou -
A serious labour accident has taken place on Saturday morning in Ayios Georgios in Peyia, philenews reports. According to preliminary information, a worker at a...
Read more
Local

Paphos Municipality and Medochemie install ‘Recyclefish’ at Municipal Baths

Josephine Koumettou -
The Paphos Municipality in collaboration with pharmaceuticals company Medochemie has installed a fish-shaped structure at the Municipal Baths beach to combat the pollution of...
Read more
Local

8 Paphos businesses booked overnight for flouting Coronavirus legislation

Josephine Koumettou -
Police have booked eight businesses in Paphos overnight for non-adherence to measures put in place to stem the spread of Covid-19. According to a police...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros