Cyprus FM briefs EU counterparts over Turkey’s violations in Varosha

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is briefing in Luxembourg on Monday his EU counterparts over the latest illegal actions of Turkey in Varosha – the fenced off suburb in Turkish-held Famagusta.

Christodoulides, who is taking part in the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, is also informing them on the reaction by the international community, including that of the UN Security Council.

In a presidential statement last week, the Security Council called for the immediate reversal of the Turkish action to partially re-open the beach in Varosha.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Christodoulides will also discuss with his counterparts the issuing on Sunday of a new illegal Navtex by Turkey to conduct research activities in a region within the Republic of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), according to a press release by the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia.