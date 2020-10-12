News Local Cyprus FM briefs EU counterparts over Turkey’s violations in Varosha

Cyprus FM briefs EU counterparts over Turkey’s violations in Varosha

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is briefing in Luxembourg on Monday his EU counterparts over the latest illegal actions of Turkey in Varosha – the fenced off suburb in Turkish-held Famagusta.
Christodoulides, who is taking part in the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting,  is also informing them on the reaction by the international community, including that of the UN Security Council.
In a presidential statement last week, the Security Council called for the immediate reversal of the Turkish action to partially re-open the beach in Varosha.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.
Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.
UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.
UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.
Christodoulides will also discuss with his counterparts the issuing on Sunday of a new illegal Navtex by Turkey to conduct research activities in a region within the Republic of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), according to a press release by the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia.
According to the agenda, the Council will discuss among others about the current developments in Nagorno Karabakh, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mozambique, and Venezuela.
The Foreign Ministers will also exchange views on the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, about the situation in Belarus, the EU-Russia relations and the EU cooperation with the Latin America and Caribbean states.
Moreover, they will hold a strategic discussion on multilateralism, focusing on the prospects of a more active involvement and activity of the EU at the international level. (CNA)
By Annie Charalambous
Previous article75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang
Next articlePolice hand out 19 fines islandwide over covid preventive measures breach

Top Stories

World

UK PM Johnson to impose further COVID-19 restrictions but anger rising

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday impose a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England as the COVID-19 outbreak accelerates,...
Read more
World

Greece: Turkey’s survey in east Mediterranean a ‘major escalation’ in energy row

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey's move to carry out a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean south of Greek island Kastellorizo is a major escalation of tensions, threatening...
Read more
Local

Police hand out 19 fines islandwide over covid preventive measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police handed out a total of 19 fines all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of COVID-19 preventive measures. They had carried...
Read more
Local

Cyprus FM briefs EU counterparts over Turkey’s violations in Varosha

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is briefing in Luxembourg on Monday his EU counterparts over the latest illegal actions of Turkey in Varosha -...
Read more
Photos

75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang

Andreas Nicolaides -
People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police hand out 19 fines islandwide over covid preventive measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police handed out a total of 19 fines all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of COVID-19 preventive measures. They had carried...
Read more
Local

Illegal pedestrian path above Peyia sea caves under construction (PHOTOS)

Annie Charalambous -
Local authorities in Peyia, Paphos district, have given the green light for the construction of a pedestrian path right above sea caves which are...
Read more
Local

Result in next Sunday’s election in northern Cyprus to impact reunification talks

Annie Charalambous -
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Ankara-backed 'prime minister' Ersin Tatar will go to a run-off on Sunday, October 18, after each won about...
Read more
Local

Clear skies in the morning on Monday, local afternoon cloud

Annie Charalambous -
Clear skies in the morning on Monday, with local cloud developing by early afternoon. Winds will initially be light, variable, force three, later turning moderate,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros