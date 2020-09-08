News Local Cyprus' FM asks Russia to intervene for Turkey to terminate its provocations

Cyprus’ FM asks Russia to intervene for Turkey to terminate its provocations

Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the rest of the P5 must intervene at this point in time for Turkey to terminate its provocative behaviour and for the negotiations to resume where they left off at Crans Montana, Cyprus Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides has said.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, following consultations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who is visiting Cyprus on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, Christodoulides said that Turkey is violating international law and pointed out the need for the dialogue to resume in proper conditions to yield results.

He also said that he briefed Lavrov on Turkey’s increased public statements regarding the opening of the fenced-off town of Famagusta.

He also said that during the talks they examined the level of the bilateral relations and cooperation and discussed ways to further enhance them in areas such as trade, economy and culture.

Cyprus’ Minister also expressed Nicosia’s concern on the situation in Libya and Syria and briefed his counterpart on the initiatives taken in Lebanon, following the huge blast at Beirut’s port.

Lavrov in his statements via an interpreter said that the bilateral ties go back ages and are well rooted in political, cultural and religious level.

He said that in the 60 years of diplomatic relations the two countries have achieved a lot and want to further enhance their cooperation.

On the escalation of tension in the Eastern Mediterranean the Russian FM expressed his country’s will and determination to provide assistance, via dialogue, if asked to do so by the leaders in the area.

In regards to the Cyprus problem he reaffirmed Moscow’s support for a solution based on the relevant UNSC resolutions and the international law and added that Cyprus does not need guarantors. He also said that there is no need for a change in UNFICYP’s mandate but Cyprus must utter its clear opinion for its future.

Lavrov also said that the issue of Varosha could be resolved in the framework of the resumption of the talks.

In the context of the consultations which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides and Russian Deputy Minister of Finance Alexey Sazanov signed the Cyprus-Russia Double Tax Treaty, which was amended last month.

In statements, Petrides said that this development will be beneficial for investments, trade and the labour market.

Cyprus, he noted accepted an increase in taxation to 15%, a request by Russia.

He added that a position put forward by Cyprus on important exceptions was also accepted by Russia and gave the examples of insurance companies, provident funds, companies listed in the Stock Exchange with a specific share capital base and the interest rate on government bonds or Eurobonds.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleSyllouris – Lavrov reaffirm will for cooperation
Next articleOrange alert for extremely high temperatures for Wednesday

Top Stories

Local

One new coronavirus case detected out of 2.797 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 1 new case of the SARS-CoV-II virus was detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Nationwide research for Covid-19 immunity in Cyprus’ population

Maria Bitar -
A new research is being carried out in Cyprus in order to obtain a series of data in relation to the new coronavirus with...
Read more
Local

Orange alert for extremely high temperatures for Wednesday

Maria Bitar -
An orange alert for extremely high temperatures is in effect for Wednesday as these are set to reach a minimum of 41°C inland. The alert...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ FM asks Russia to intervene for Turkey to terminate its provocations

Maria Bitar -
Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the rest of the P5 must intervene at this point in time for...
Read more
Local

Syllouris – Lavrov reaffirm will for cooperation

Maria Bitar -
The mutual will of Russia and Cyprus to further strengthen relations, including parliamentary cooperation on a bilateral and multilateral level, was expressed on Tuesday...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

One new coronavirus case detected out of 2.797 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 1 new case of the SARS-CoV-II virus was detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Nationwide research for Covid-19 immunity in Cyprus’ population

Maria Bitar -
A new research is being carried out in Cyprus in order to obtain a series of data in relation to the new coronavirus with...
Read more
Local

Orange alert for extremely high temperatures for Wednesday

Maria Bitar -
An orange alert for extremely high temperatures is in effect for Wednesday as these are set to reach a minimum of 41°C inland. The alert...
Read more
Local

Syllouris – Lavrov reaffirm will for cooperation

Maria Bitar -
The mutual will of Russia and Cyprus to further strengthen relations, including parliamentary cooperation on a bilateral and multilateral level, was expressed on Tuesday...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros