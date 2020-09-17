News Local Cyprus FM and French European Affairs Minister to focus on situation during...

Cyprus FM and French European Affairs Minister to focus on situation during talks

The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and EU-Turkey relations, in light of ongoing Turkish provocations, will be the focus of talks between Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and French Minister of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune on Friday.

The meeting will take place in Nicosia, Cyprus, where the latter will be paying a working visit.

A press release issued by the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the two Ministers will additionally review the bilateral cooperation of Cyprus and France within the EU framework with the aim to further enhance it.

In this framework they will also discuss about migration, negotiations for future relations of the EU with the UK, the Multiannual Financial Framework/Recovery Fund, the Conference about the Future of Europe, as well as issues related to the coordination for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions in various fields.

According to the Ministry, the meeting will be private and is to be followed by consultations with the participation of other officials from both sides.

Discussions are expected to focus on the situation in the East Med, as well as on EU-Turkey relations, in light of the ongoing Turkish provocative behaviour, the Ministry noted.

Christodoulides and Beaune will make statements to the media after their talks.

A press statement issued by the French Embassy in Nicosia said that Beaune will visit Cyprus as part of a trip dedicated to the situation in the East Med. He will be heading to Greece later that day.

Beaune will meet with Foreign Minister Christodoulides, Cyprus’ President Nikos Anastasiades and will also be briefed on the situation in the Cypriot EEZ by Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides, the press statement concluded.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
