Cyprus Flight Pass not abolished despite calls to the contrary

Despite calls for the Cyprus Flight Pass to be abolished as from April 1 the online portal giving travelers to the holiday island authorization to fly is still active.

This means that they have to complete all the necessary formalities, something that makes the already hesitant to travel abroad due to the war in Ukraine prospective tourists even more reluctant, Philenews reports.

Because of the Catholic and Orthodox Easter holidays this month, ruling Disy leader and 2023 presidential elections hopeful Averof Neophytou has openly called for the Cyprus Flight Pass to be abolished.

He argued that competitive tourism destinations such as Greece, the UK and France have already put an end to this requirement.

Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios said the proposal has yet to come under discussion before the ministerial committee focusing on coronavirus restrictions.

And this is because of the fact that wearing a mask and other restrictions such as the mandatory presentation of the Covid-19 SafePass continue to be in force in Cyprus.

The Cyprus Flight Pass and SafePass are connected, he added, before explaining that he was in favour of the abolition of the flight pass for some time now.