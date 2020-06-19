Cyprus Flight Pass mandatory for all arrivals

As of June 20, 2020 all passengers planning to travel to the Republic of Cyprus are obliged to present a Cyprus Flight Pass for boarding purposes, the Transport Ministry has announced.

In order to obtain a Cyprus Flight Pass, passengers must first fill out electronically the required documents available on the electronic platform https://www.cyprusflightpass.gov.cy

It should be noted that in case of a technical problem or scheduled maintenance of the electronic platform, passengers should complete by hand the required forms, which are posted on the electronic platform.