Cyprus’ first ‘Christmas villages’ this year could be put on ice due to pandemic

The deteriorating epidemiological state of play in Cyprus raises fears that plans for the Mediterranean island’s first ‘Christmas villages’ this year will be put on ice.

Villages in the mountainous Troodos and Pitsilia region have already begun installing Christmas market houses so as to be ready to welcome the first revelers early in December.

But the five villages’ hopes for rejuvenation could be dashed soon considering that one after the other scheduled Chrismas events are postponed due to the recent spike in Covid-19 infections, Philenews reports.

And even though the Health Minister on Wednesday submits before Cabinet the final text of proposed new measures to contain the spread, some of them have already been locked.

Specifically, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism on Monday informed the mountainous communities the entire program of artistic events of the Christmas villages is canceled.

And that after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting they will know whether Christmas villages will actually get the green light.