Cyprus firefighters and rescue teams fight devastating blazes in two areas in Attica region

Cyprus firefighters and rescue teams, members of a group sent to Greece last week to help with extinguishing the devastating blazes, will assist in the areas of Oropos and Thracomakedones on Saturday, Spokesperson of the Civil Defense Olivia Michaelides told the Cyprus News Agency.

She said that last night the team was at the area of Afidnes, facing yet another risky and difficult battle and today following a new assignment will start operations in two new areas.

Michaelides said that intense winds are blowing in the areas and the situation is quite difficult as there is a continuous resurgence of blazes.

She went on to say that the teams are working hard and with utmost zeal to help combat the fires.

Fire Department Spokesman Andreas Kettis posted in his twitter account that Cyprus teams are contributing to the Greek Firefighters` attempts in two areas today.

The two planes sent by the Forestry Deparment assisted in fires that broke out Friday in Heraklion, on the island of Crete.