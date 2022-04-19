Cyprus Fire Service participates in EU program on management of floods

The Cyprus Fire Service recently participated in a training session focusing on floods in Athens, Greece, in the context of an EU funded programme entitled “Plimmiris” which has to do with drafting a joint strategy for the management of dangers and risks from floods and other huge disasters due to climate crisis.

The special training programme on disaster management took place in Athens on 11-13 April and the Cyprus Fire Service participated with a 15-member delegation. The programme was conducted by an expert from the MSB Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency.

According to an announcement of the Fire Service, the “Plimmiris” programme is aiming to improve the effectiveness and to reinforce the interventions aiming to deal with natural, technological, and human disasters, with emphasis on floods.